Off & On Rain/Snow This Week

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of the next system will keep rain on the coast and in the valley, snow in the cascades and a developing chance of mixed showers here on the High Desert. Highs today will be in the mid 40's and SW winds at 10-15 will gust as high as 20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as lows dip to the low to mid 30's and southerly winds back off to 5-10 mph.

The system that is moving into the region today will get reinforced throughout the coming week, so we can expect a 30-60% chance of mixed showers all week long. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20's through the end of the work week. The weekend will be cooler with a chance of mixed showers all weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!