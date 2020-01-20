A wet week ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

The advance of a warm, wet system kept our skies cloudy Monday, until some late-day sunshine, but we're not likely to see much by way of precipitation until Monday night.

With cloudy skies, we can expect light mixed showers to begin after 4 a.m. and breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph out of the southeast.

There's a chance for snow for elevations 3,000 feet and above through Wednesday night.

The current system will be reinforced by back-to-back-to-back systems over the next few days.

That will serve to keep storm activity in our forecast for the remainder of the work week and right on through the weekend to follow.

As rain showers come and go throughout the region, our daytime highs will stay in the mid 40s for two or three days.

From there, highs will gradually warm into the upper 40s to around 50 for the weekend.