Warmer temps and rainy

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The current system pushing into the Pacific NW will bring more rain to the Coast and the Valley, snow to the upper elevations of the Cascades and rain to Central Oregon.

We will see a slight chance of rain showers Wednesday night.

Overnight lows will be above average, in the high 30s to low 40s, with gentle southerly breezes.

As back-to-back systems move into and through the region, we will live with overcast skies and a good chance of rain showers for the next several days.

Beginning Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, we will see highs in the low 50s, with rain showers every day.

Even when we do cool down going into next week, we will see highs staying in the mid to upper 40s, with a chance of showers every day.

Beginning Monday, overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s, so we will also see a chance of snow mixing with the rain.