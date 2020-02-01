Chances for rain and snow as things cool down

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We are looking at changes this evening with winds picking up, temperatures cooling off, and chances for rain and snow increasing.

This evening winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 MPH.

And it looks like we will see some isolated rain showers move through before those turn over to snow later in the evening.

Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 20s.

Chances for snow showers will continue into the early morning hours of Sunday.

While Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies there is still a chance we could see a few linger snow showers off and on throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

That is below average for this time of the year now that we are into the month of February, normal is 44 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond.

Things look to stay cool heading into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s to 40s.

By Wednesday we are looking at a chance for some rain showers, and by the end of the week temperatures look to warm back up into the 50s.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!