Another chilly day on tap

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Calm, cold and clear conditions will stick around through the morning, with cloud cover increasing over the day Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs will be slightly warmer than Monday's ranging from the mid to high 30s.

Tuesday evening through Sunday, a series of systems will bring a couple chances for precipitation through the midweek.

By Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, a short system will bring our next chance of winter weather.

Tuesday overnight lows will warm back to above average, ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s

Daytime highs will slowly increase from the mid 30s to start the week to the low 50s to end it.

Overnight lows Wednesday will just back up into the mid 30s and stay in the mid to high 30s all week.