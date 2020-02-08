Sunny skies and a warming trend heading into next week

Weather

Good morning Central Oregon!

Sunny skies for us on this Sunday with cool temperatures and breezy conditions form time to time.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

That is right around average for this time of the year as normal at Roberts Field in Redmond is 45.

Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Overnight we will once again see things cool off down into the 20s.

Monday will be off to a cool start but then highs are st to be int he upper 40s which will start a bit of a warming trend for us.

Things looks to stay dry and mostly clear to star the week, and by Tuesday we could start to see a gradual warm up with highs returning to the 50s.

Things will stay relatively dry through the rest of the week until Friday when there is a chance for mixed showers to move in.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

