Another nice day

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A ridge of high pressure centered well off the California coast delivered another fine day to Central Oregon Tuesday, topped by a great sunset!

With a few thin clouds, we will saw highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Winds will calm a little Tuesday night to 10-15 mph and become lighter after midnight.

We should see partly cloudy skies Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s.

We will see only a modest change in the air flow pattern Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s and winds will be much gentler out of the SE.

Thursday afternoon, we could begin to see more clouds roll in, with 20% chance for a rain snow mix through Thursday night into Friday.