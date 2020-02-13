Less rain, more sun

Weather

Good evening, Central Oregon!

With the advance of a weak cold front, some clouds moved in Thursday.

Some areas to our north will see a slight chance of some isolated showers into tonight.

Lows will be in the 20s and gentle breezes will turn westerly overnight.

The most notable change with the passage of this front will be a few more clouds and cooler (but closer to average) temperatures Friday.

Friday highs will be in the low to mid 40s and lows will be at freezing or a bit below.

Clouds will thicken and give us a chance of rain Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

That will turn to a good chance of mixed showers and snow Saturday night, as lows dip to right around freezing.