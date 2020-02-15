Chances for rain ans snow this evening before a clearing trend

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Changes on the way to the High Desert as chances for rain and snow increase through the evening.

This evening we are looking at chances for rain showers through much of the region.

Snow levels tonight are right around 4,400 ft. which means there is a possibility of some snow in the upper elevations east of the Cascades.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s with much of the region staying above that freezing mark.

Heading into Sunday morning a slight chance that we see a few lingering showers but then things look to clear up with partly sunny skies.

Highs on Sunday in the 40s which is right around average for this time of the year.

Things will be breezy throughout the day on Sunday though with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 MPH with gust up around 30 MPH.

Cooler temperatures overnight Sunday heading into Presidents Day down into the 20s.

High on Monday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Things should stay dry through the rest of the upcoming week, with plenty of sunshine and highs pushing back into the 50s by the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!