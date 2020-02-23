Windy conditions to make way for sunny, mild week

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

A very windy end to the weekend, with mostly clear skies overhead.

We do have a wind advisory in effect until Monday at 1 o'clock in the morning, as we don't expect the winds to really calm down until after the midnight hour.

Winds today are out of the west at 20-25 MPH and we seeing gusts up around 50 MPH at times. Those conditions will last though the evening hours.

Snow chances continue through the Cascades this evening, as there is also still a winter weather advisory in place until tonight at 10 p.m.

Lows tonight are set to drop down into the teens and 20s.

By Monday morning, though, snow chances diminish through the mountains, and we are looking at sunny skies here east of the Cascades.

Highs will be right around average for this time of the year, in the low to mid 40s.

From there, we will continue to see calm and clear conditions through much of the week, with a warming trend.

By the end of the week, we are looking at temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!