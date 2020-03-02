A little warmer this week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Central Oregon will see partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s.

Light northwest breezes in the evening will calm overnight.

The rest of the work week is looking to warm up a bit.

Under variable cloud cover, we are expecting to be dry and see highs reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday will begin the next cooldown, with highs topping out in the mid 50s and then the mid 40s Saturday.

This will be the first and only day we are expecting any showers -- and even then, it will be fairly light.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 50s.

