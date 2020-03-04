Another mild day

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear to mostly clear Wednesday night. Lows will be in the high 20s to low 30s, with gentle southerly breezes.

Thursday looks to be even warmer.

Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

We have a slight chance of rain showers Friday afternoon. Highs will be cooling back down to something more average, in the low to mid 50s.

Expect to see a chance of mixed showers Friday night as lows drop to freezing and a little below.

That chance of showers will break up Saturday morning and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s.

We will see mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s.

Clearing and warming will continue into next week. By Tuesday, we will be back under sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50s.