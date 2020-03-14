Snow showers to continue through the day

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We are going to continue to see winter conditions throughout much of today.

We have a winter weather advisory in place for the tri-county region.

That is going to be in place at least until tonight at 5 p.m., as we are looking at the possibility for snow showers to continue off and on throughout the day Monday.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s, with many of us staying right around that freezing mark for daytime highs.

That is well below average for this time of the year, as the norm is 54 at Roberts Field in Redmond for daytime highs.

Cool temperatures will hang around into Monday, along with chances for snow.

Then we will start to see temperatures bounce back by mid-week, with partly cloudy skies.

By next weekend, it looks like highs will be back into the 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!