Warmer days ahead

Weather

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Central Oregon!

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s and light breezes will turn calm after midnight.

Variable cloud cover will be with us for the rest of the week, with a slight chance for showers Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will stay a little cool, but by Thursday we will see our highs back into the mid 50s, pretty average for this time of year.

The weekend ahead is looking pretty fair, for the first time in a couple of weeks.

Partly cloudy skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 50s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Sunday night and we can expect a slight chance of mixed showers Monday into Tuesday.