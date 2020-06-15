Rain to start the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Expect a period of showers Monday morning and evening. Cloud cover will keep temperatures down with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s

Showers could stay through Tuesday with enough instability for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cool with 50s and 60s again. Showers should clear up by the end of Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will begin a dry spell with a warm up with temperatures in the low 70s.

By Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the mid 70s, closer to average for this time of year.

Friday could bring us back in the low 80s and continue to warm into the upper 80s by Sunday.