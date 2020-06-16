A chance for shows, then a warmup

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Another cool day with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The low pressure system that delivered us some showers will move into Idaho Tuesday night and showers will then diminish with gradual clearing. Lows will again be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then Thursday will have mainly clear skies with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

A much warmer and drier period is in store for the the Pacific Northwest. A ridge of high pressure is expected to become established along the west coast. High temperatures will be in the 80s to lower 90s with lows reaching into the mid 50s