Cooldown won’t last long

Low pressure centered in western Canada will be responsible for rotating some cooler air into the Pacific NW today. Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and for a period this afternoon NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies today will become mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40's. Breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay there tonight.

The clouds will thin Thursday as highs climb into the low 80's. Under sunny skies, we will return to more normal temperatures, in the mid 80's, Friday.

The warmup continues this weekend. Expect to see the low to mid 90's Saturday and mid to upper 90's Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday as highs work their way back down to the low 90's.

