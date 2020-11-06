Off-and-on wintry mix ahead

Weather

Our chance for a winter mix continues into Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. The northwesterly wind will be up to 15 mph, then calm down after midnight.

Saturday morning looks we'll get a little break, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s, lows in the 20s. The wintry mix should begin again Saturday night and last into Sunday afternoon.

We have a fair chance, 60-80%, for a rain/snow mix Friday, with mixed showers a possibility through Saturday.

Sunday is the coolest day on our forecast, in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the single digits to teens.

We will get some partial clearing Monday and stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy until Tuesday.

Our next chance for a wintry mix is Tuesday, with highs in the high 30s to low 40s.

Next Wednesday, we see another little break before the next slight chance for snow on Thursday, as highs stay in the mid 40s.

