A break in the wintry mix will start our week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We are looking at off and on showers this week with a wintry mix as well. Our skies will be partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. The southwesterly wind will be light at 5-10 mph. Overnight look for lows in the teens and 20s with our next slight chance for snow.

Tuesday our chance for the wintry mix continues with snow levels dropping to 2800 feet in the morning. Tuesday night snow levels with be around 3500 feet with the continued chance for a rain snow mix.

Wednesday looks to be quite calm, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. The rain should begin again on Thursday and also mark the beginning of what could be several days of showers.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 40s with a chance for snow in the morning then rain through Sunday. Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the high 40ss and lows in the low 30s.

