Snow and rain most of this week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday may very well be the calm before the storm. Wile Sunriver and La Pine may still see some chances for snow, the rest of Central Oregon will likely see clear skies.

Nearly every city in Central Oregon is seeing chances for snow. Sunriver and La Pine are seeing 70% chances for snow, while Bend and Sisters will see about a 60% chance of snowfall.

Sunriver could see nearly an inch of snow Tuesday, while Bend, La Pine and Sisters could see about half an inch.

Early Tuesday morning, we will see strong wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. But once that snow starts to fall in the afternoon wind gusts will get down to 5 miles per hour, so we will not have to worry as much about a wind chill.