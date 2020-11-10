Get ready for snowy and rainy conditions

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Snow is on the way this evening. Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver are seeing the greatest chances for snow tonight. All those areas could see up to an inch of snow.

Later tonight, temperatures across the High Desert will all drop below freezing. La Pine and Sunriver will see temperatures right at 20 degrees.

On Wednesday, we will see a break in the action as the clouds clear and temperatures creep back to normal before we see more chances for snow in the area.