The return of showers begin Tuesday

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay cloudy Monday night, but with a break from the rain. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s, and winds will stay gusty, up to 25 mph out of the southeast.

For most, the rain will return Tuesday and continue Wednesday, with highs around 50 degrees. Showers could turn to snow Wednesday night, as lows drop to freezing and below. Temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week, and skies will begin to clear Thursday night.

Highs will be in the mid 40s, pretty average for this time of year, and lows will dip into the 20s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the weekend, but we will stay dry.

