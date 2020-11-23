Winter weather advisory starts Tuesday

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday's lows will dip to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds will turn light out of the south after midnight.

A winter weather advisory begins at 4pm Tuesday and is in place until Wednesday at 4pm for La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters. After starting out mostly sunny, Tuesday will cloud over, and we will have a very good chance of mixed showers Tuesday night.

Mixed showers are possible through Wednesday, as highs to reach the mid 40s. A chance of snow showers Wednesday night will clear quickly, and that will leave us under mostly sunny skies Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Plan on sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40s through Friday and the weekend ahead.

