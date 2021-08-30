Air quality alert in effect for parts of High Desert

Weather

With increasing smoke rolling into the region, Deschutes County is under an air quality alert from now through Wednesday at 11 a.m. In that span, the air quality will continue to fluctuate, with some areas in southern Deschutes County reaching unhealthy levels according to E::Space Labs' Air Quality Index.

Breezy northwesterly winds Monday and Tuesday evening are responsible for keeping the haze on the High Desert, carrying smoke from the Bull Complex, Middle Fork Complex and the Jack Fire.

In the meantime, temperatures will stay in the 70s across Central Oregon through Thursday, with a slight warmup heading into the weekend. Even with that, though, forecast highs will stay below average through your extended forecast.