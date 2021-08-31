Air quality more favorable

Weather

Smoke levels for Tuesday have not been as poor as they were Monday, and should not reach those same conditions, for the most part. However, do expect deteriorate a bit as the day rolls on, especially in Deschutes County, where an Air Quality Alert is still in effect until Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

Lighter northerly winds have made for these improved air quality levels, mainly pushing smoke from the Bull Complex Fire burning just south of the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Aside from the haze in the sky, we will stay mostly clear on the High Desert. Forecast lows and highs will remain below average as well, with some areas expecting some frost waking up Wednesday and Thursday morning.

We get a bit of a warmup heading into the weekend, climbing into the low to mid 80s, and staying there through next Tuesday, keeping up right around average.