Record-breaking highs

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Under mostly clear skies Wednesday night, lows will range from the mid-30s to the low 40s. Even though that high-pressure center will start to ease off to the east, we will stay warm for the next few days.

Highs will be around 60 Thursday, under sunny skies. Skies become partly cloudy Friday and stay that way through the weekend. Highs will be scattered through the 50s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday, but we will also see the next batch of showers push through Monday and Monday night. We will get some clearing Tuesday, but those showers will be followed by cooler air. Look for highs Tuesday to be in the mid to upper 40s, something a little more average for this time of year.

