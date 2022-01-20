Clearing up, then warming up

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The storm activity will move off to the east and leave behind clearing skies and cooler air. We'll be under mostly clear skies Thursday night, with lows dipping into the 20s and breezes turning gentle out of the west.

We will see plenty of sunshine Friday, with highs in the mid-40s. High pressure will gain strength over the region and we will see a run of sunny, warm days. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday and near 60 degrees Sunday.

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s will carry us through the middle of next week.

