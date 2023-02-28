Winter weather advisory extended, but a break in storm activity arrives overnight

The entire West Coast continues to feel the impact of the recent winter weather. The center of the latest storm remains in the northwest corner of our state. Portland continues to deal with a wintry mix of rain and snow, while Northern California and the Sierra Nevada are under a blizzard warning, with several more feet of snow expected.

Here on the High Desert, the winter weather advisory issued Monday night has been extended through 10 p.m. tonight. It continues to target the east slopes of the Cascades, including La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters. Continued snow and accumulation is likely in the area, making travel difficult.

Santiam Pass has seen some accumulation and remains slick, as the blowing winds will continue to reduce visibility. It’s best to avoid travel, but if you must, make sure to plan ahead.

In good news, we’ll start to see a break in the action overnight tonight, as some of the storm activity will stop.

