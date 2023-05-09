Sunshine and warmer temperatures expected as we move through the week

Rise and shine Central Oregon!

The week is shaping up nicely. Clearing and warming will actually start today. Highs will be near 60, under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will continue to clear for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

By the time we get to the weekend, we can expect to see more sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80's.

Have a sparkling day!