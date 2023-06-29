Central Oregon get into it, sunshine and summertime temperatures

Happy Thursday Central Oregon! As we move closer to the 4th of July holiday weekend, our weather will not disappoint.

Expect mostly clear skies Thursday his evening with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Expect breezy conditions in the Prineville and Sisters areas, gusting upwards of 24 mph.

Friday will bring more sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s!

