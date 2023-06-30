Skip to Content
Sunshine and warm temperatures will surround you, into next week

today at 1:04 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Happy Friday Central Oregon! It was a gorgeous day on the High Desert. You can expect much of the same going into our 4th of July weekend.

Winds will stay relatively calm Friday evening, gusting between 5 to 12 mph, and will remain in that range throughout our weekend. With the exception of the Madras, Warm Springs and Prineville areas. Winds will pick up tonight through Sunday, gusting upwards of 28 mph.

Expect lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will hover between the upper 80's to mid 90's.

Have and wonderful weekend, and get out if you can to take in some vitamin D.

