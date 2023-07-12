Oh borealis! You may be able to view the northern lights from Oregon!

Good Wednesday morning Central Oregon!

On Thursday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s a chance to get a glimpse of the northern lights from Oregon. The greatest viewing time is between 10:00PM and 1:00AM. The aurora borealis can best be viewed from Salem, Oregon. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as a 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!