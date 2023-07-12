Skip to Content
Oh borealis! You may be able to view the northern lights from Oregon!

July 11, 2023
Published 4:00 AM

Good Wednesday morning Central Oregon!

On Thursday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s a chance to get a glimpse of the northern lights from Oregon. The greatest viewing time is between 10:00PM and 1:00AM. The aurora borealis can best be viewed from Salem, Oregon. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours.  The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as a 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right. 

Have a sparkling day!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

