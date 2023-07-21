We’re in store for a light cool-down moving into our weekend

What’s good Central Oregon! Summertime weather is upon as we continue with warm temperatures on the High Desert though, expect a slight cool-down with temperatures dropping down from the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Windy conditions are expected in the Warm Springs, Prineville and Redmond areas, gusting upwards of 30 mph, through Saturday night.

We’ll experience mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80’s to low 90’s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a fantastic weekend!