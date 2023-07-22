Lovely days are ahead – sunny and warm

How you doin’ Central Oregon! We hope that you are enjoying your summer days and nights.

Evening temperatures for the next few nights will hover between 40 and 58 degrees.

There’s a probability of haze Saturday evening, as smoke models show a continued plume of smoke moving in from the Flat Fire in southwest Oregon.

Sunday, we may see temperatures cooling a couple of degrees as an elongated area of relatively high atmospheric pressure remains over eastern Idaho which will push into Central Oregon.

Highs will be in the 90s with mid 80s over the High Desert, to lower 90s in the mountains, for the new few days. Winds will reach 15 to 28 mph, while humidity will be between 15% and 20% over much of our area. Those levels will limit our fire danger.

