Warm, with some rain

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

An air flow pattern set up today that will keep us wet and warm for the next few days.

Our clouds thickened up over the course of the Thursday and showers will develop as we get to the late afternoon and evening.

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s.

Breezes will turn south east at 10-15 mph.

Rain showers will taper off Friday morning, and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

That break will be short-lived, however, as rain showers return Friday night, and it is likely that rainy conditions will stay with us right through the weekend.

We will see a chance of snow mixing with the rain Sunday night as lows dip to the low to mid-30s.

A chance of mixed showers, rain during the day and snow overnight, will stay with us through the middle of next week.

