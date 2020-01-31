Beautiful, Warm Day

Local Forecast

Despite of a few clouds over the region, we will stay warm and dry today. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's under partly cloudy skies. While most are expecting gentle southerly and SW breezes, there are some who will see wind gusts as high as 25 mph or more this afternoon. Those winds will become gentle out of the south tonight. Clouds will thicken a bit and lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's.

Those thickening clouds will bring a 30% chance of rain showers after 10 am Saturday as highs reach the mid to upper 50's. Showers will turn to mixed showers and snow overnight as lows dip to freezing and a little below. Mixed showers Sunday will turn to a chance of rain as highs warm to around 40 degrees. We will be partly cloudy Monday, but expect to be col with highs in the mid to upper 30's. A chance of rain will settle back in Tuesday and stay with us through the end of the work week. Highs will warm back into the low to mid 50's.

