Warm & breezy

Local Forecast

With a cloud cover that varies between partly and mostly cloudy, we can also expect to see some scattered and isolated showers. Today's highs will be above average...topping out in the low 50's. SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with the potential to gust much higher. Clouds will thicken a bit tonight. With lows ranging from the upper 20's to upper 30's, we will see a chance of mixed showers. SW breezes will become gentler.

Friday promises to be mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the mid 50's and we won't see any rain until we get into Friday night. With lows dipping into the low 30's, we may also see some snow by Saturday morning. Saturday will bring a 50% chance of scattered, mixed showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 40's. The chance of showers will fade and we will be left under partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20's. We will get some clouds and plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 40's and lows in the 20's will be average or a little above for this time of year. We will see a cooldown by the middle of the week, when we expect our next round of showers.

