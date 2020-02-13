A Fair Day w/ Change

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we see warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine today, the advance of a weak cold front will bring us some clouds going into this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and SW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Some areas to our north will see a slight chance of some isolated showers late in the day and into tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and gentle breezes will turn westerly overnight.

The most notable change with the passage of this front will be a few more clouds and cooler (but more average) temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows will be at freezing and a bit below. Clouds will thicken and give us a chance of rain Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. That will turn to a good chance of mixed showers and snow Saturday night as lows dip to right around freezing. We will wake up to a chance of mixed showers Sunday morning. That will turn to a chance of rain as highs climb back into the low to mid 40's. We will get some partial clearing Sunday night and that will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers Monday morning. Look for a clearing and warming trend that will have us in the low 50's under sunny skies by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

