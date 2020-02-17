Cool, but sunny today

Local Forecast

A flow of clouds out of the NW will thin through the morning and leave us under mostly sunny skies today. That NW flow is also cool and will keep our highs in the low to mid 40's. Light and variable breezes this morning will become gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Gentle NW breezes will stay with us tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and lows will dip to the mid-teens to low 20's.

The clearing that we see today will stay with us for much of the week ahead, as will a warming trend that will have us in the mid 50's by Friday. We will stay in the mid 50's Saturday and Sunday. The few extra clouds we see Sunday will be the leading edge of a system that will have us cloudy with a chance of showers next Monday.

