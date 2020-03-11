More sun on the way, for now

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night.

Winds will calm a bit but still be up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 this evening.

Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

We will see another fair day Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will be the transition day.

A system moving southward along the British Columbia coastline will thicken our clouds and bring us a chance of some late-day showers.

Enough mild air will mix with the leading edge of this system that we will see highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

The colder air embedded in this system will turn mixed showers to snow Friday night.

While it won't be a huge event for us, it will likely slicken our streets by Saturday morning.

Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, so we can expect snow and mixed showers to continue into Saturday night.

Mt. Bachelor expects to see another 4-6" of fresh snow from Friday night into Sunday morning.

The passage of this system will leave us under clearing skies.