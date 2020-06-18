A Very Nice Day

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will also experience a fair enough airflow to give us one very pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. Light and variable breezes will take on a light northerly flow before calming for the night. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40's to low 50's.

We will see little change in the air flow patterns over the next few days. Consequently, we will see a string of very fair days ahead. Highs will reach the low to mid 80's and breezes will generally be out of the west and NW. Skies will become partly cloudy Friday night and Saturday; then mostly sunny Sunday. No showers are in the forecast, however. In fact, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid to upper 80's by the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

