More warm, sunny days ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

Hope you have been enjoying the first day of summer! It's been a mostly cloudy start to the new season, with temperatures right around average for this time of year.

There's a slight chance some spots in Central Oregon could see showers this evening, but after 11 p.m. or so, that chance gets wiped away in town.

It's been a pretty breezy day as well. Northwesterly winds mainly between 10-15 miles per hour, with some gusts around 25 miles per hour.

Forecast lows will be scattered in the mid-40s to the low 50s, putting us a few degrees above average.

It's going to look and feel more like summer over the next few days, with clear skies expected through at least Tuesday.

Forecast highs will keep climbing over the next few days as well - 81 degrees on Sunday, 87 degrees on Monday, and 92 degrees by Tuesday.