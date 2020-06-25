Warmer today

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As we sit out at the leading edge of a ridge of high pressure we can expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today. With a thin cloud here and there, highs will reach the mid to upper 80's with gentle northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will be in the 50's. Northerly breezes will pick up just a bit before sunset and then become light and variable.

Friday will be the sunniest, hottest day we will see for quite a while. Highs will reach the low to mid 90's. The clouds and cooler temperatures we see Saturday will mark the beginning of a system working its way into the Pacific NW. Highs will be in the low 80's under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will thicken as colder air pushes in Sunday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60's and we will see a 40% chance of rain showers with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms. The chance of showers will extend into early Monday morning. That will be followed by some gradual clearing and warming through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

