Cool & breezy

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Just enough high pressure has built in to give us a sunny day. We are, however, left with a NW flow that will keep us cool and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 60's to around 70 degrees. NW winds will ramp up to 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. After a breezy evening, winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's, so it might be wise to add protection to sensitive plants and animals.

After today, we will warm back to something a little more normal for this time of year. Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 70's. The 4th of July weekend promises to be quite pleasant. You may see a few scattered, thin clouds, but nothing will impede the sunshine and clear skies. Daytime highs will be in the low 80's and overnight lows will be in the 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!