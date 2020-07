Sunny & Warmer Today

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

STORM ACTIVITY DEVELOPING IN THE GULF OF ALASKA WILL BE FORCED TO TRACK EASTWARD INTO CANANDA BY HIGH PRESSURE CENTERED TO OUR SOUTH. THIS WILL MEAN A FAIRER AIR FLOW AND MORE SUNSHINE FOR THE STATE OF OREGON. OUR HIGHS TODAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70'S TO LOW 80'S AND NW BREEZES WILL BE GENTLE AT 5-10 MPH. SKIES WILL STAY MOSTLY CLEAR TONIGHT. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 40'S WITH LIGHT AND VARIABLE WINDS.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!