Windy; chance of rain

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The rapid advance of a cold front will make for a stormy, breezy day, but it is expected to pass quickly. Look for mixed showers across the region to be driven by SW winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Showers will taper off later in the day and skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Breezes turn gentle out of the south, with lows in the low teens to lows 20's.

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday will be accompanied by chilly temperatures. We will conclude the work week and go into the weekend with a variable cloud cover and pleasant temperatures.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!