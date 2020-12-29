Winter weather ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

More freezing fog is with us to begin the day across the region. That, to go along with well-below freezing temperatures, causing moisture on the surface to lead to slick driving conditions.

When the fog clears out, our skies likely won't -- it should be a cloudy day for the most part here on the High Desert.

The western slopes of the Cascades have been put under a Winter Weather Advisory thanks to a new storm system headed our way.

That could bring heavy doses of snow, especially in the higher elevations. In fact, our models show Mt. Bachelor could receive close to 20 inches of new snow by Thursday morning.

In town, La Pine and Sunriver are likely to receive snow to start the day, while the rest of us have a chance for rain, freezing rain and snow.

When temperatures warm up in the middle part of the day, rain will become more prevalent, before snow returns at night.