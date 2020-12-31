New year, new system

Local Forecast

Happy New Year's Eve, Central Oregon!

Chances for rain and snow are with us in the early parts of the day, but then we can expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of Thursday.

Those cloudy conditions remain to begin 2021 as well, before a new storm system hits us in the late afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, our chances for precipitation spike back up. Rain and snow are likely in the higher elevations, rain only is likely in Sisters, and the rest of us have a chance for rain.

Precipitation is expected every single day to start the new year, although it will be rain and wet snow for the most part.