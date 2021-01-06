Wind & Rain Today

Local Forecast

After starting the day under mostly cloudy skies and gusty breezes we will see the clouds thicken and bring us a good chance of scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's and southerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph; gusting to 25-30 mph. Those southerly winds will back off to 5-15 mph tonight. Rain will taper off through the evening and skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's.

We will move in and out of stormy conditions for the rest of the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and mixed showers Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's and lows will be in the 20's. A mild weekend with highs in the low to mid 40's will be followed by a chance of showers into next week.

