Cold & snow

While we start the day with a bit of a break between systems, we can expect a cold day with more snowfall. Highs will be in the 20's, with northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. We will see another 2-4" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours, perhaps a little more at the upper elevations. Tonight's lows will be scattered through the teens, with gentle SW winds.

Snow showers, heavy at times, are expected to stay with us through the weekend, with a modest and short break Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the 20's and the low 30's on Sunday. We will get back to the low 40's next week, with a chance of some isolated mixed showers through the middle of the week. Heavier mixed showers are expected Thursday.

